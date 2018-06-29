  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1082, Saturday

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
Coimbatore

Air Officer C-in-C visits IAF Administrative College

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

COIMBATORE: Air Marshal S.R.K. Nair, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, inspected various training faculties, College Museum and addressed all course officers and personnel of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here.

Nair complimented AFAC for its effort towards the quest for excellence in training officers of the Indian Air Force, an official release said on Friday.

Accompanied by Geethanjali Nair, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), Nair was here on a two-day visit to AFAC on Thursday.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on arrival at the college, it said.

