Air Officer C-in-C visits IAF Administrative College

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Air Marshal S.R.K. Nair, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, inspected various training faculties, College Museum and addressed all course officers and personnel of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here.

Nair complimented AFAC for its effort towards the quest for excellence in training officers of the Indian Air Force, an official release said on Friday.

Accompanied by Geethanjali Nair, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), Nair was here on a two-day visit to AFAC on Thursday.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on arrival at the college, it said.