All-party meet demands hiked property tax withdrawal in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : An all-party meeting on Saturday demanded that the city corporation withdraw the property tax increase with immediate effect.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting, presided over by CPM leader PR Natarajan, MP, accused the corporation of doubling the tax to 100 per cent for residences and non-resident buildings respectively, which was not in the history of 150-year-old corporation.

The officials were collecting tax arrears from April 2018, it said, adding that all sections were affected by job loss and GST implementation. The resolution said any hike could have been implemented after eliciting views of local body representatives after elections.

A meeting of representatives of political parties, resident welfare, industrial, real estate and traders associations would be held in the first week of September to decide the future course of action.

Another resolution demanded cancelling the contract given to French firm Suez to supply the drinking water and stopping booking of cases against those posting the problem in social media.

DMK leader N Karthik, MLA, MDMK district secretary RR Mohankumar, CPM secretary V Ramamurthy, Congress leader Shivakumar and CPI district secretary, VS Sundaram participated in the meeting.