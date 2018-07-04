Am not a supporter of Sterlite Industries: Isha Founder

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday sought to clarify that he was not a supporter of Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin or any other industry or political party.

In a clarification issued by the Foundation, it said that unfortunately, a few of the statements that ‘Sadhguru’ gave with respect to the Sterlite issue have been misconstrued by some media houses. “This in turn has created a false impression among people about Sadhguru and the Sterlite issue,” it said.

“Specifically, Sadhguru has been portrayed as being unconcerned about the death of the 13 youngsters involved in the protests. Moreover, some media reports portrayed him as being in support of Sterlite Industries and the actions surrounding it. All of this is completely false,” the foundation said..

He answered to the question by a Tamil channel in the city, saying that the shooting was a tragic happening and that our own nation’s people should not be killed like this. He said the issue could have been addressed in a more civil way and that this was a really heartbreaking incident.

On June 27th Sadhguru made the following post on Twitter: “I am not in support of #Sterlite or any other industry or political party. Address environmental violations legally. Burning public property or closing down businesses is not in national interest. Do not politicise, LIVES HAVE BEEN LOST,” the release said.