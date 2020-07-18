Amid the gloom, something heartening

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: In the midst of considerable gloom triggered by the surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the district over the past few weeks, something heartening was witnessed here on Saturday.

47 persons who had been undergoing treatment for the infection at the Government Lawley Hospital in Coonoor and the newly opened facility at the Good Shepherd Public School campus in Fernhill here, were declared fit to be discharged and given a warm send off.

Among those who saw them off were the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the Revenue Divisional Officer Mr.Suresh,the Deputy Director (Health) Dr.Balusamy and the Superintendent,Government Hospital Dr.Hiriyan Ravikumar.

Later speaking to press persons Ms.Divya said that under the directions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr.Edappadi Palanisamy ,measures to check the spread of the Corona virus were going on full throttle. In this effort officials of various departments like health, revenue , local administration and the police are taking an active

part.

Pointing out that so far 371 persons have been affected in the district, she said that 163 had been cured and the remaining were

undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Stating that it was a joy for the district administration and the health officials to see the patients recovering and going home, she expressed the hope that more will follow.