Amrita ranked fourth best varsity in NIRF ranking

Coimbatore : Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has emerged as the 4th best university in the country in the National. Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020, as released by the Government of India.

The University has also been ranked 7th among medical colleges in India.

Amrita, which was ranked 8th in 2019, was once again ranked the top best university in India behind other well-established and prestigious

public institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; Jawaharlal Nehru University,

Delhi; and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

“Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and its medical college have once again found a place in the Top 10 in the NIRF Ranking 2020. This is ample testimony to the vision of the world-renowned humanitarian leader and Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi, in setting the dual goals of education for life and compassion-driven research, the University Vice-chancellor, Dr P Venkat Rangan said in a statement Thursday.

