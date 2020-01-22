Anna university will remain a State university: Official

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Allaying fears that Anna University will come under the Centre, once bifurcated, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Mangat Ram Sharma Wednesday said that the university will remain surely a State university.

Replying to a specific question on the issue, Sharma said that an impression was created that the State will loose control over the university once it was bifurcated.

” However, Anna University will remain a State University,” he said.

Asked about the decision for bifurcation, Sharma said that a group of five ministers have already been formed, which has met once to discuss the pros and cons.

The group will again meet in a few days and after two or three such meetings a final decision will be taken, Sharma said.