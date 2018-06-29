  • Download mobile app

Annavilaas to open outlet in Germany

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

COIMBATORE: With vegetarianism picking up in European countries, city-based food joint Annavilaas is planning to open a restaurant in Germany, as part of its expansion plans.

“We have already identified the location there and once the paper work like visa are set right, the restaurant will be opened there, where traditional vegetarian food such as dosa and uthappam will become a craze,” Annavilaas Hotels Managing Partner P. Venugopal told reporters here.

Stating that an outlet will be opened at Phoenix Mall in Chennai on August 15, he said that outlets will be also opened in Mumbai and Delhi, besides six more joints in Coimbatore city.

The hotel, which is entering the third year, as part of thanksgiving, is organising a special treat “Thalavalai Virundhu” to all its customers on July 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. who will be treated as family guest, hotel director, Balakrishnan Srikanth said.

