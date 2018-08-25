Annual credit plan for the district estimated at Rs.17,878 crore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for Coimbatore District was estimated at Rs.17,878 crore during 2018-19, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

The outlay was prepared based on the potential linked credit plan by NABARD and was released yesterday by District Collector, T N Hariharan, in the presence of the officials from NABARD and Banks.

While Rs.6,682 crore have been earmarked for Agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 8,067 crore for MSMEs and Rs.3,129 crore for priority sector.