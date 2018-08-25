25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday
- Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
- The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
- South Korean court raises ex-president Park’s jail term to 25 years
- Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
- First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
- The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
- AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
- Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
- Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
Annual credit plan for the district estimated at Rs.17,878 crore
August 25, 2018
Coimbatore : The Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for Coimbatore District was estimated at Rs.17,878 crore during 2018-19, the highest in Tamil Nadu.
The outlay was prepared based on the potential linked credit plan by NABARD and was released yesterday by District Collector, T N Hariharan, in the presence of the officials from NABARD and Banks.
While Rs.6,682 crore have been earmarked for Agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 8,067 crore for MSMEs and Rs.3,129 crore for priority sector.