Artificially coloured eggs sold as country chicken eggs seized in Coimbatore

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : After plastic eggs, now it is artificially coloured eggs and Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) officials have seized 3,900 such eggs from various shops in different markets in the city

Based on complaints, the officials carried raids in various markets, including vegetable and fish markets in the city Sunday.

The FSSAI formed six teams and conducted raids in Farmers Shandy in Singanallur, R S Puram and Vadavalli, fish markets in Ukkadam and Lorrypet and another vegetable market on Mettupalayam Road Sunday, officials said Monday.

On suspicion the officials caught 10 persons selling county chicken eggs and on examination it was found that they were coloured artificially on broiler chicken eggs,to make it appear as country chicken eggs, they said.

By selling the coloured eggs, they make quick money, as against the normal Rs.4 to 4.50 for while eggs, they get Rs.7 to Rs.8 for coloured eggs and on Sunday they bring more such eggs.

All the 10 persons were issued strict warning for selling fake eggs.