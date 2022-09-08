Ashok Leyland extends its CSR initiative “From Road to School to Road to Livelihood”

Covai Post Network

Hosur : Ashok Leyland Limited, flagship of the Hinduja Group, and the 2nd largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India, launched the ‘Road to Livelihood’ initiative an extension of its current ‘Road to School’ program under its CSR commitment. The ‘Road to Livelihood’ program will focus on students in grade 9 to 12 and help them prepare for meaningful opportunities post their school finals. Its primary objective is to get them on a path of sustainable livelihood. These students will receive structured interventions focused on spoken english, digital skills, employability skills and most important of all, career counseling. This program will be rolled out in 133 schools in Thiruvallur, Salem, Namakkal and Krishnagiri Districts this month.

Minister for Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhil inaugurated the program at the Govt. Girls High School, Thally, Krishnagiri District in the presence of. K Nantha Kumar, IAS, Commissioner, Department of School Education and . N V Balachander from Ashok Leyland Limited.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Mr. N V Balachander, representing CSR and Corp. Affairs for Ashok Leyland Ltd., said, “Our Road to School program has successfully brought in societal equity and inclusion through providing quality education in under resourced communities. Building on this, we are excited to launch the “Road to Livelihood” project, which will equip the high school and higher secondary school students with relevant knowledge and life-skills. This we believe will help the students get better livelihood opportunities, and structured counseling will help them make better career choices.”