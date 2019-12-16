Asthma awareness campaign on appropriate line of treatment with inhalers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 16 :“ Inhaler is very important, and it can be measured by the fact 16 per cent of mild asthma patients are at risk for a near-fatal attack, a senior pulmonologist said today.

About 30 – 37 per cent of adult asthma patients presenting a severe attack of asthma had mild asthma and 15 – 20 per cent of adult patients dying with asthma had mild asthma, Dr M Jayaohan Unnithan, MD, Pulmonory

Medicine with Hindusthan Hospital said.

Talking to reporters on the 2nd chapter of the Berok Zindagi campaign, “Asthma ke liye inhalers hain sahi -#Inhalers is best for Asthma, Unnithan said that the campaign focuses on generating awareness and education about

asthma besides its appropriate line of treatment with inhalers and continues to inspire patients to live a barrier-free life.

It also aims to eliminate the stigma around inhalation therapy and make it more socially acceptable by addressing key issues & myths around therapy, he said.

Dr B.Antony Terance, Consultant Paediatric Pulmonologist of G.K.N.M Hospital said that people should not hide about the fact that they have asthma and it is very crucial to get asthma treated as early as possible with correct medication i.e.inhalation therapy.

Timely diagnosis and right treatment combined with simple lifestyle modifications can help in managing asthma better. Asthma is always easier to control when diagnosed early and with right treatment plan, he said.