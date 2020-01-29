Audio launch of Devaram songs sung by Students of Isha Samskriti

Covai Post Network

29 January 2020, Coimbatore: With the aim of promoting the devotional culture of Tamil people, an audio cassette with 6 songs from Devaram sung by students of Isha Samskriti in collaboration with Sounds of Isha was released today.

Perur Adheenam Thavathiru Santhalinga Marudhachala Adigalar released the songs and Sivaganesh, owner of Shree Devi Textiles received it.

Perur Adheenam, who released the audio said, “The Velliangiri hills is well known and praised as the Kailash of the South. Isha Yoga Center, which is located at the foothills of Velliangiri has been involved in various spiritual and social activities. It is very commendable that the Devaram songs are released by Isha Yoga Centre as part of those activities.

It is a moment of pride for the Perur Adheenam to release this audio as we are involved in various activities pertaining to the Tamil culture. Sadhguru has been involved in many laudable activities and being a part of this venture to promote Tamil and Shaivism is indeed praiseworthy.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Yoga Center, while speaking about the songs of Devaram said, “Tamil Culture is essentially a culture built on devotion. Devotion or Bhakthi, is not just about God. Devotion is endless involvement.

The Tamil culture was built on the devotion of the saints like Thirugnanansamandar, Sundarar and Thirunavukarasar. The expression of this devotion is the Devaram. Everyone should listen and enjoy the rendition of the Devaram songs by the students of Isha Samskriti. ”

The 6 songs of Devaram has been released in the official YouTube channel of Sounds of Isha