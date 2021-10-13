Awareness Programme for World Sight Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : World sight was observed by Lotus Eye Hospital and Rotary Coimbatore City by jointly organising a Road show on 13.10.21 to spread awareness about vision and how to care for the eyes. Over 100 people comprising of Rotary Members, Doctors and staff carrying placards participated in the event

Dr K S Ramalingam, Medical Director of Lotus Eye Hospital speaking at the event highlighted the importance of the event as India had a large population of people with preventable blindness. Rtn S Rajasekar, Governor of Rotary Dist 3201, the chief guest flagged off the awareness Rodshow. Ms Sangeetha Sundaramurthy, Managing Director of Lotus Eye Hospital, Dr R J Madhusudhan, Medical Director of Lotus Eye Hospital, Mr J P Tamilselvan, Vice President of Lotus Eye Hospital and Dr N Senthil Kumar President of Rotary Coimbatore City participated in the event

In commemoration of World Sight Day, Lotus Eye Hospital offers free Eye Screening for a period of 1 month till 14.11.21 for people who register at the Hospital through Phone numbers 74485 14851/ 0422 4229970.