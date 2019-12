Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 12 : Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here yesterday refused to admit the bail plea moved by an accused in the Pollachi rape case.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the sexual assault on a college girl in a car and videographing it in Pollachi, which is being investigated by CBI.

One of the accused, Vasanthakumar, lodged in the Vellore Jail, had filed a bail petition in the court and Magistrate A S Ravi refused to admit it yesterday.