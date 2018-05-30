Basket Ball: Indian Railway to meet Chennai customs

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Indian Railway, Delhi will meet Customs, Chennai in the title clash of the 53rd All India Basketball Championship for men for Natchimuthu Gounder Cup, scheduled here for Thursday. In the women’s section for CRI Pump Trophy Eastern Railway, Kolkata will take on KSEB, Thiruvananthapuram in the finals.

In the first semi-finals for men Indian Railway defeated Indian Air Force 79-68, with IAF leading 43-33 at half time. Raj Kalbhor potted 20 and Jayavenkatesh 15 for the finalists and Joginder 23 and Narendra 15 shined for the losing team

In the second match, Customs defeated ASC Bengaluru 54-52. In a nail-biting finish, Customs managed to scrape through with two points, as ASC men were in the lead in the first three quarters 18-05,37-19, 49-30. But Customs men surged to emerge winners 54-52.

Eastern Railway defeated Tamil Nadu Juniors 73-45, with half time score reading at 40-14, to enter into finals. Sitamani Tudu 17 and Libna16 played well for the winners and K Sathya and S Krithka scored 14 and 13 points for the losers

In the second semi-finals, KSEB defeated Kerala Police 64-39 With 25 points Jeena top scored for KSEB.