08 Jul 2020, Edition - 1821, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Bharat Sena seeks permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2020

Coimbatore : Bharat Sena today sought permission to celebrate the Ganesh Chathurthi in the district.

A few Sena activists, some carrying Ganesha idols on their heads, submitted a petition to the district Collector, K Rajamani seeking permission to celebrate the festival, a major one for Hindus.

They said that the festival will be held with utmost respect to the lock down guidelines, with full safety and without any violation and
requested the collector to prevail upon Tamil Nadu government to give permission.
.

