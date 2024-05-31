Biggen Technology Unveils Chakra UAV Helicopters at Coimbatore Army Expo

Covai Post Network

Biggen Technologies (BGT), a dynamic startup specializing in unmanned helicopters, drones, and automation, made a significant impact at the 2-day Defence Expo 2024 held at CODISSIA, Coimabtore. The company demonstrated their array of helicopters, including engine-powered, electric transmission, and multi-payload models, showcasing their cutting-edge technology and innovative designs.

Biggen Technology Director Atharsh led the demonstration, illustrating the operational capabilities of the Chakra UAV helicopters. The event drew a large crowd, including many children, who were captivated by the two-hour performance. Various models of helicopters were on display for public viewing, and the demonstration of a helicopter capable of lifting 10 kg particularly impressed the audience. Children were especially interested in taking photos with the helicopters.

The startup’s director, Mr. Adarsh, announced plans to enter the logistics market, targeting both the e-commerce and defence sectors with their advanced helicopters and drones. “We received a strong response from the defence sector, which provided us with several requirements that we have already begun addressing,” the director stated.

Chakra version 1.0 helicopter can carry 4 kg of cargo for 45 minutes at a speed of 60 km/h. Another variant of version 1.0 can lift 10 kg and fly for 90 minutes, both of which are battery-powered. Chakra version 2.0, a petrol-powered model, can lift 6 kg and travel 60 km in 40 minutes. A newly developed petrol-powered helicopter can lift 10 kg and fly for 120 minutes at 60 km/h.

Atharsh highlighted the significance of these helicopters in government operations and emergency situations. “These UAV helicopters are essential in logistics, especially for transporting medicines during crises like the COVID-19 outbreak. They are also being used in various hilly states, including Manipur and Nagaland, flying at altitudes of 3000 to 4000 meters with GPS monitoring for precise tracking.”

Biggen Technology, headquartered in Bangalore, designs, manufactures, and supplies specialized UAV helicopters for various governmental and para-governmental organizations. Their clients include the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Defense Research and Development Organization, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Parachute Regiment, NAL Lab, the Indian Institute of Science, and IITs in Jodhpur and Kanpur. The company operates in fields such as defense, navy, DRDO logistics, and automation.

Biggen Technology is also developing advanced models capable of carrying up to 100 kg and has received approval to develop a two-person UAV helicopter. “These helicopters could revolutionize emergency medical transport, particularly in reaching remote and flood-prone areas,” added Atharsh.

The company had a stand at the Army Expo in Coimbatore, where they showcased their commitment to innovation and safety. With their helicopters set to play a crucial role in various sectors, Biggen Technology continues to ensure reliable and efficient transportation solutions.

The event attracted a large crowd, especially students, with attendees captivated and inspired by the two-hour demonstration of Biggen Technology ‘s unmanned aerial vehicles. The positive reception at the expo marks a promising step forward for Biggen Technology as they continue to develop and expand their product offerings.