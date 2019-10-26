BJP, Hindu Munnani distribute sweets to prisoners in Coimbatore jail

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP and Hindu Munnani today distributed sweets to the prisoners belonging to their organisations in the Central Jail here.

There was tension as nearly 50 members staged agitation in front of the jail, when the authorities refused to let them in.

Amid arguments between the authorities and cadres, who claimed that they were given permission by a top official, a group of police arrived at the scene from nearby station.

After a brief agitation, the authorities allowed minimum members to go and distribute the sweets to the prisoners belonging to the organisations.