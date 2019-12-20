BJP rally to create awareness on positives of CAA in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 500 BJP workers today staged a demonstration to highlight the positivity of the Citizenship Amendment Act, to counter the propaganda by opposition parties, particularly Muslim-based parties and organisations.

Led by former party MP, C P Radhakrishnan and General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan, the workers raised slogans in support of the act and condemned the anti-propaganda by vested interests.

The workers, including large number of women, held placards stating that +this is not not Pakistan or Bangladesh to get things done through violence and “All the Acts brought out by the BJP-led government are for the benefit of people.”

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) president, Nellai Mubarak told press persons here that the protest will continue against the Act, which was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court should take steps to repeal the act by taking suo moto to save the secular fabric of the country, as the act was totally against the minorities, he said.

He also came down heavily on the AIADMK for supporting the CAA, which he said would reflect in the local body elections,