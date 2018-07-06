  • Download mobile app

06 Jul 2018

  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
  • Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
  • The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
  • INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
  • Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
  • Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
  • Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Travel

Coimbatore

BJP workers defy ban, light lamps at Kottai Eswaran temple in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2018

Coimbatore : Defying the ban, nearly 100 BJP workers, led by party Tamil Nadu General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan today lit individual lamps in a city temple.

The State government has barred the devotees from lighting individual lamps in major private temples, in the aftermath of fire incident in Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai in February last, gutting nearly 30 shops.

Protesting against the Govenrment decision, BJP workers, including 25 women, went to Kottai Eswaran Temple in the evening and lit lamps, even as a good number of police remained mute spectators.

Before lighting the lamp Vanathi told police that the workers were going to defy the ban and light lamps and the cops could arrest them if wanted.

Even temple authorities did not take any objection but however said that the Government wanted safety of the temple and the people and hence did not permit lighting of individual lamps.

