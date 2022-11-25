Black Friday sale starts at Coimbatore Prozone Mall

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Prozone Mall is located in Coimbatore – Sathy Road, Saravanampatti. The Black Friday sale starts from today till the 4th of December.

Regarding this, Chief Manager (Finance and Administration) of Prozone Mall Mr. B. Babu, Head of Marketing Division Princeton Nathan, Head of Operations Musamil, Head of Manager Operations C. Murali said, “50 percent discount on more than 100 major brands is to be given in Prozone Mall. The offer is available on electronics, home appliances, mobile accessories from companies like HM, Lifestyle, M&S, Chrome, Reliance Digital, Pantaloon, Trends, Being Human, Spar, HiDesign, Fun Unlimited, Arya, Sting, W, Adidas, Skechers, The Baby Shop, Just Watches, Daniel Wellington, VIP etc.

A live band competition was held by famous Indian Playback singer Sam Vishal yesterday on November 24th, and there is a fashion parade and competition by Actress & Model Sruthika Arjun today on 25th and there will be a dance competition and comedy show featuring famous film actors and famous TV artiste Pugazh tomorrow on 26th”.they said.