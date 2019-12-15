Board reviews Cauvery calling implementation plan

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 15 : The Board for Rally for Rivers Sunday discussed various ways to make agroforestry an integral part of agricultural

practice in the nation, particularly in the Cauvery basin and interventions needed to overcome policy challenges which prevent growing, felling, transport and selling of agro-forestry produce.

The board of Rally for Rivers, initiatted by Isha Founder, Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev, met at Isha Yoga Center here, and reviewed and discussed the large-scale implementation of Cauvery Calling project in 28 Cauvery basin districts which involves plantation of 242 crore saplings on farmland through agro-forestry in next 12 years, a release said here.

Speaking on the need for an agricultural reform for revitalization of soil and water in the nation, Sadhguru said, “The most vital agricultural reform needed in the nation right now is that a farmer should be liberated from a variety of controls and allowed to grow, fell, transport and sell his produce according to the dictates of the market. Government support is needed, but no controls are needed.

This is vital for revitalization of soil, water and agriculture in the nation and for ensuring that the next generation takes to farming.” he said

Former ISRO Chairperson, A S Kiran Kumar and Former Supreme Court Justice, Arijit Pasayat, were among the members those participated in

the discussion.

The board also reviewed the ongoing Waghadi River Revitalization Program in Yavatmal, Maharashtra which Rally for Rivers is implementing for the last one year in collaboration with Government of Maharashtra in collaboration with Government of Karnataka, Cauvery Calling teams ar gearing up to start plantation in 54 rural Taluks of Karnataka in the river basin.

The board is scheduled to meet in March, it said. .