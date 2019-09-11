Bodies of missing mother-daughter retrieved from lake

Covai Post Network

Ooty : Bodies of a woman and her six-year old daughter, who were reported missing since last evening, were retrieved from a lake here today.

According to police, the 25-year old woman Nirmala and daughter Varsha had left last evening and the relatives lodged a complaint as they did not return home till night.

The search by police since morning found the bodies floating in the lake here and relatives identified them, police said.

Though the reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, police suspect some family problem could be the reason.

Meanwhile, search is on for the 25-year old Rajesh, who accidentally fell in a river near Moochipalli in Gudalur, about 80 kms from here.

The public have seen the youth falling in the river Tuesday evening and alerted the police.