Brain dead engineer gives life to 9 persons at a hospital in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Jan 28 : A brain dead engineer gave new lease of life to nine persons by donating his vital organs in the city.

The 29-year old V Gowtham of Vellakovil in Tirupur district met with an accident nearby Kundadam on January 23 and was taken to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) at Sulur on the outskirts. After first aid he was brought and admitted to the KMCH Main in the city.

He was declared brain dead on January 26, as he did not not respond to specialised treatment and the wife and parents decided to donate Gowtham’s organs, a KMCH release said today. In accordance with the regulations, Heart Valve, Lungs, Liver, Kidneys, Eyes, Skin and Bone were harvested.

One Kidney was transplanted at KMCH, one Kidney, eyes, skin and bone were sent to another private Hospital here. Heart Valve, Lungs and Liver were sent to a Chennai hospital, thus saving nine needy patients. The hospital Chairman Nalla G Palanisamy thanked the family for their bold and timely decision on organ donation, despite in their grief.