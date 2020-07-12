Brindavan senior citizens enclaves: A life amid divinity and peace

Covai Post Network





The senior citizens reach out to spirituality amid the scared spaces dotting Brindavan’s properties – Hillview, Palmgrove and Paradise.

Most elderly reach out to spiritual practices in a phase where every day responsibilities have taken a backseat and there is reasonable time available in hand to take up activities that brings peace to the mind.

The Brindavan Senior Citizens’ enclaves have spiritual practice as one of the top priorities with a temple and idols of Lord Ganesha dotting the tree-lined premises.

The Navaneeta Krishna temple is the jewel in the crown of sacred spaces built on the Brindavan properties. The temple was built 12 years ago and the kumbabhishekam was held in October 2019.

In January that year, 28 TTD archakas performed an inspiring chanting of the chaturveda parayanam at the temple.

Krishna Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm here besides various other Hindu festivals.

Prayer halls in the enclaves conduct regular pujas, and accompanied by Sanskrit classes, the Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation looks after the spiritual needs of the residents in the most exemplary manner.

On demand from its residents and their positive feedback, the foundation has launched a new project – the Brindavan Arcade. It is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

Run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, the latest project promises a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” said Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation President Madhavan.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the senior citizens,” he said.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

“This is our fourth project, and we attribute the successful continuity to the trust we earned from our patrons,” said the Foundation’s vice-president, Parthasarathy.

The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure.

“Built with anti-skid tiles in bathing areas, intercom facilities and wide doors to facilitate wheelchair movement, and equipped with CCTV cameras, the project features reasonably-priced, full course meals, daily doctor visits, a resident nurse, ambulance service, and most importantly, tie-ups with leading hospitals in the city,” said Parthasarathy.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” he added.