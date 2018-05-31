  • Download mobile app

01 Jun 2018

Coimbatore

Brothers commit suicide by consuming cyanide

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Two brothers were found dead in a gold workshop at Selvapuram here on Thursday. The bodies were noticed by passersby in the wee hours at the workshop which was found open.

On information, police rushed to the spot and found a liquor bottle and cyanide bottle near the bodies, which had turned blue. Balraj, the older sibling, was working as a construction labour, while the younger one Vijayaraj was working in the workshop.

ALSO READ : Schizophrenia – Do what you can to beat the stigma

The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigations on.

