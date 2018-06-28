  • Download mobile app

28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

Coimbatore

BSNL CBE gains 1.33 lakh new connections

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2018

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Secondary Switching Area (SSA) has gained 1,33,047 mobile connections from other telecom operators in the past four months in Coimbatore. With this, the total number of mobile connections in Coimbatore SSA will cross one million soon, an official from BSNL said.

With these new connections, Coimbatore SSA has retained the second place in Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle, while Erode SSA has topped in the TN Circle after gaining 1,73,048 connections from other operators this month.

However, the BSNL has also lost some customers this month due to severe line congestion and call drop problems. While 2,364 customers switched over form other operators to BSNL, 2,273 BSNL customers ported out between June 1 and 26.

