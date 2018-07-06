BU, NIIT to conduct job fair on July 11

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University in association with NIIT is conducting a job fair in the campus on July 11.

Selected candidates need to undergo a paid training at NIIT and companies from banking and financial sectors will be participating in the fair.

The candidates below 30 years should be present at the venue with their resume, academic certificates, pan card and Adhar card, a university release said on Friday.