06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
- Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
- The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
- INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
- Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
- Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
BU, NIIT to conduct job fair on July 11
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University in association with NIIT is conducting a job fair in the campus on July 11.
Selected candidates need to undergo a paid training at NIIT and companies from banking and financial sectors will be participating in the fair.
The candidates below 30 years should be present at the venue with their resume, academic certificates, pan card and Adhar card, a university release said on Friday.