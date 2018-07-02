  • Download mobile app

03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

Travel

Coimbatore

Businessman waylaid near Coimbatore, robbed of Rs1.5L, car

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : An unidentified gang waylaid a car and looted Rs 1.5 lakh at knife point from a businessman from Kerala on the outskirts in the early hours of today and fled the scene in the same car.

According to police, P K Singh, running a hardware shop in Thrissur in Kerala, was on his way to the city for purchasing materials and when he was waylaid by a four-member gang in a car near Madukkarai on the National Highway around 4.30 am.

They threatened him at knife point and robbed Rs 1.5 lakh and two cellphones and after pushing him down sped away in his car.

In the melee, Singh sustained injuries on his neck. With the help of locals, he went to the police stations and lodged a complaint around 7 .30 am. Police registered a case and issued alerts to check post and carried out vehicle checks.

