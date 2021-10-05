Buy Ajinamoto,Be Brand Conscious

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Ajinomoto India Private Limited is a manufacturer of high-quality seasonings and processed foods affiliated with Ajinomoto Group, Japan. Ajinomoto group is a 110-Year-old company selling its products in more.than 127 countries. Ajinomoto India aims to contribute to food culture and protecting human health in India through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies. Founded in 2003 it is headquartered in Tamil Nadu . Currently the company is selling its products primarily in south Indian states and in the process of expanding its distribution in North and parts of north-east.

According to Ishikawa-Katsuyuki, Managing Director, Ajinomoto India, AJI-NO-MOTO® (MSG) is an umami seasoning mix which is produced from natural vegetarian sources like sugarcane or Tapioca through natural fermentation process. It is similar to the preparation of curd from milk at home. So, there is nothing artificial about it. AJI-NO-MOTO® (MSG) contributes to the enhancement of the taste of the food item prepared. It gives a very delicious Umami taste. “Umami” is the fifth

basic taste, described as meaty.It is a natural taste of glutamic acid, which is even available in various sources like: -Onion,

Mushroom, cheese & ridge gourd. It is nothing but amino acid which adds to the taste of the dish.

Safety of AJI-NO-MOTO® (MSG) has been reaffirmed time and again by all reputed global regulatory bodies like FSSAI, USFDA, JECFA, Food safety Australia and New Zealand .Most importantly there is no ceiling prescribed for its intake, by any regulatory bodies. So, anyone can continue to enjoy the delicious umami taste without any worries.

Govinda Biswas, Manager-Marketing, Ajinomoto India, said, the most important benefit of using AJI-NO-MOTO® (MSG) is it can help us to

significantly reduce the salt intake. An addition of MSG in our regular diet can help us to reduce the Sodium intake almost by 37%.

Because MSG has only one third of the sodium compared to regular salt. Considering the current Indian dietary habit and rapid increase in the cases of Hypertension and High blood pressure issue, MSG can prove to be beneficial for the Indian consumer.

Apart from that as socially responsible company, Ajinomoto group is focusing on adopting the production process which will reduce the carbon emission and be more environment friendly.

Consumers should stay alert and avoid buying adulterated or fake brands of MSG from the market. because most of such imitations have high impurities and are not approved by FSSAI in India. For better safety people should.always buy FSSAI approved original red bowl AJI-NO-MOTO® Ishikawa-Katsuyuki said.

Dr Dharini Krishnan, Dietician, said, “Mono Sodium Glutamate is very safe for humans as it is manufactured from natural ingredients. MSG is a flavor enhancer comprising water, sodium and glutamate. It also adds nutritional value to the food that we consume. ‘By using the MSG, we can enhance the taste of food and at the same receive several health benefits out of it,” she said.

