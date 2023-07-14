C.R.I. Pumps with CBE Round Table, & CBE Ladies Circle Constructed Toilet block, Classrooms & Compound wall in Corporation Elementary School, Ganapathy.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, C.R.I. Pumps has been making vital contribution to the education sector. Notable among these are development of needy Government schools, Transforming them in to model schools. C.R.I so far has worked towards development of many Government and tribal schools under the School Improvement Scheme of Government of Tamilnadu and over 1 lakh students have been benefited till now.

As part of its ongoing interventions in Government School, C.R.I. Pumps in association with the Coimbatore Round Table-9, and Coimbatore Ladies Circle -1 have constructed a new Toilet block for Girls students, renovated 6 classrooms and compound wall in Corporation Elementary School, Ganapathy. This project was carried at a budget outlay of Rs.30 lakh with 50% funding under the Namakku Naame Thittam, Government of Tamilnadu.

Mr.M.Prathap, I.A.S, Commissioner, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation inaugurated the newly constructed Toilet block for Girls and the renovated classrooms.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Smt.S.Sahithya, Managing Director, C.R.I. Pumps (USA), Mr.Sudarshan, Chairman, Coimbatore Round -9, Mr.Sajjeev, Secretary, Mr.Praveen, Project Convenor, Mrs.Chellam, Headmistress and Mrs.Saraniya, Chairperson, Coimbatore Ladies Circle -1 .

C. R.I. is proud to announce that this marks its first successful project under Namakku Naame Thittam and is motivated to explore further opportunities for projects under the same Thittam.

This primary school has experienced a high rate of new admissions, and the headmistress, along with the dedicated teachers, is putting in tremendous effort to provide quality education.

C.R.I is proud to be associated with his school and look forward to work for the development and progress of the school