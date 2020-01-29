CAA internal matter of India, says Israel diplomat

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Article 370 and CAA are the internal matters of India, which has the every right to take decision about its citizens, a senior Israel Diplomat in South India said Tuesday.

Replying to a specific question on Israel’s stand on European Union Parliament’s resolutions against the issues, Consul General of Israel to South India, Dana Kursh said that every country has the right to take decision about its citizen.

“India has also taken such decision and EU has issues beyond these and no no nation should act in any biased manner,” she said.

India has supported Israel in such crises from other national, Kursh said.

Kursh, here to participate in the two day Indo-Israel Joint Conference on Sustainable Cities, at Kumaraguru College of Technology, said that both the countries have tie up all three major sectors of academia, industry and government.

Tamil Nadu hosts many successful partnerships with Israel including the seawater desalination plant and waste water treatment plant in Chennai, Kursh said.