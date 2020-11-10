Call for a safe and pollution free Diwali

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The ensuing Festival of Lights in the Blue Mountains should be sans noise and air pollution.

Stating this while extending her Diwali greetings to the people of the Nilgiris here on Tuesday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya urged them to ensure that all the norms relating to pollution and safety are adhered to.

Pointing out that high decibel crackers and certain types of sparklers are likely to affect the physical and mental well being of children,the aged and the invalid,she appealed to the people to avoid such items.

Adverting to the highly eco sensitive nature of the Nilgiris district,Ms.Divya pointed out that it was home to a variety of fauna and flora which could be easily affected by fire works.

Children should not be allowed to handle crackers without supervision.

In accordance with an order of the Supreme court,bursting of legally permitted crackers,will be allowed,only between

6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.and 8 p.m.

Flouting of rules will be viewed seriously.