Call to promote the pink ribbon culture

The month of October is observed as breast cancer awareness month. It is also referred to as Pinktober,owing to the use of a pink ribbon to signify the month.

During this month different activities are conducted worldwide to create awareness about breast cancer which affects a large number of

women. It tries to make people aware of the need for early detection of breast cancer, its treatment options and prevention methods that

can help save lives.

Breast cancer awareness is an effort to enhance knowledge of the disease and reduce the stigma associated with it through education on symptoms and treatment. Concerned sections of the society hope that greater knowledge will lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.

Every woman should know how her breasts normally look and feel, so she can recognize any changes that may occur. Symptoms may include- presence of lump in the breast, pain in the breast, swelling in areas near the breasts, discharge from nipple other than breast milk, change

in the shape of the nipple and swelling under the arms. “While knowing what to look for is important, a woman should still get her regular

mammograms and clinical breast exams, as these tests can help detect breast cancer before she even has symptoms”.

A pink ribbon may be worn to extend support to those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and recognise individual generosity, faith in scientific progress, and an optimistic “can-do” attitude.

Breast cancer culture, or pink ribbon culture, is the set of activities, attitudes, and values that surround and shape breast cancer in public. The dominant values are selflessness, cheerfulness, unity, and optimism.

Early detection is a life saver.

If you’ve never had a mammogram, make an appointment during breast cancer awareness month 2021.