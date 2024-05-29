Cambridge releases March 2024 exam results in India

Covai Post Network

More students than ever before took Cambridge exams in March 2024 series.

Entries for Cambridge IGCSE Economics up 30% on last year.English is our largest growing Cambridge International AS Level subject with entries up 43%.

The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has recently announced the results of its March 2024 exam series in India. More than 15,000 students from 400 schools across the country have received Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level results, making it the largest ever March series held by Cambridge in India.

There were over 76,000 entries for the March exam series, an increase of 17% on last year. Cambridge IGCSE had over 56,000 entries, up 17% on last year. Cambridge International AS & A Level had over 18,400 entries, an increase of 18% on last year.

The most popular subjects for both Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level were Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, highlighting the continued popularity of STEM subjects among students in India. Economics was one of the largest growing Cambridge IGCSE subjects with a 30% rise in entries on last year.

At Cambridge International AS Level, English General Paper had the largest growth in entries – up 43% on last year – showing the growing importance of communication skills in the curriculum. The English General Paper helps students develop key skills they will need for the future – such as how to analyse opinions, construct arguments and present ideas clearly.

Congratulating the students on their meritorious results, Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the learners and schools for their outstanding performance in the Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level examinations. Their success is a testament to the unwavering commitment of every teacher, parent, and member of our educational community. The Cambridge IGCSE’s rigorous and flexible curriculum has empowered these young minds to excel academically and prepared them for the myriad of opportunities that lie ahead. Our internationally recognised qualifications offer access to the best universities in India & around the world. We are confident that the skills and understanding they have developed with our curriculum will serve as a solid foundation for success in any endeavour they choose to undertake.”

The results means that thousands of Cambridge students across the country can apply to universities and colleges in India and worldwide. The March series is popular with Indian students as it enables them to get their results in time to meet local admission deadlines. Students can also take Cambridge exams in the June and November series.

475 schools across India offer an international education from Cambridge. The Cambridge Pathway helps learners be ready for the world, offering five stages of education from age 3 to 19 and globally-recognized qualifications.