CANNY CONSORTIUM OF COLLEGES SCHOLASTIC MEET

Nehru Arts and Science college School of Commerce Organized Canny Consortium of Colleges Mou Signing Ceremony with 20 different Colleges in all over India on 27-11-2021 at Nehru Arts and Science College. The meet was Inaugurated by CEO & Secretary Dr.P.Krisna kumar Nehru Group of Institution. Welcome address was given by Dr.B.Anirudhan Principal Nehru arts and science college . All the Colleges principal From Different colleges was the Resource Persons sharing their thoughts and ideas for implementation of Canny Consortium with 20 Colleges in different ways .During the meeting they discussed about highlights of their colleges and their innovation and research and Funding activities. The outcome of this MoU is to achieve the desired results for the benefits of the faculty and students community.