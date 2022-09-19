“Career Guidance Lecture on Cracking Competitive Examinations”

Covai Post Network









Dheeran IAS Academy, Coimbatore delivered a career guidance lecture organized by Department of Commerce, Kathir College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore on 16.09.2022.Dr.K. Thandapani, HOD i/c welcomed the chief guest and faculties from Dheeran IAS Academy.

Mr.Sakthi Parthiban R, Director, Dheeran IAS Academy delivered the guest lecture highlighting opportunities available to graduates in Banking sector, Staff Selection Commission exams. Also highlighted upon the preparation strategy for TNPSC and UPSC exams.

A total of 200 students belonging to Department of Commerce with accountancy and finance attended the lecture. An interactive session with students was followed by the lecture to clear the doubts of students on preparing for competitive exams.