30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

Carpenter held for robbing Rs 10.5 lakh from hardware shop in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 30, 2018

Coimbatore : A carpenter was today arrested on charges of burglary of Rs.10.5 lakh from a hardware shop in the city two days ago.

The special police team formed to nab the culprit, noticed the carpenter, Himmatram (38) waiting in the railway station and nabbed and recovered the entire booty from him, police said.

Himmatram was employed for carpentry in the Hardware shop in Shukrawarpet sometime ago and he used to frequent the shop. Since he knew the nook and corner of the shop and also the location of CCTV, he executed the burglary very easily on the night of June 26, police said.

The burglary was noticed when the owner came to open the shop the next day morning. Further investigations are on.

