CASAGRAND in Association with The Coimbatore Golf Club Hosts the 9th Edition of CASAGRAND Golfers Classic Trophy

Tournament witnessed participation of over 112 Golfers

Coimbatore : Fostering the growth of Golf in the country, CASAGRAND, one of leading real estate developers of South India in association with the Coimbatore Golf Club hosted the 9th edition of the annual Golf tournament. Witnessing participation in large numbers from across the nation, the grand tournament beheld an intriguing competition among 112 at the Coimbatore Golf Club, to bag the esteemed CASAGRAND Golfers Classic Trophy.

Prompting the pursuit of the sport amongst the youth and exercising the need for golf in the country as a medium for recreation in leveraging stress levels, besides maintaining good health, CASAGRAND has been organizing the tournament for over a decade now, in partnership with the Coimbatore Golf Club. The CASAGRAND Golf Classic Trophy proffers a platform for young golfers to showcase their talent to the world whilst creating awareness and accessibility about the game among the common man.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Senthil Kumar, Director of CASAGRAND, Coimbatore zone, said “CASAGRAND has always strived to bring in positive change in the society and believed in giving back to the community. Coimbatore Golf Club since its inception has been orchestrating a variety of activities and tournaments with a mission to raise the profile of the game, create awareness of the same, across age categories to pursue the game. CASAGRAND has been associated with such a wonderful cause for over a decade now and we have been witnessing a year-on-year increase in the number of participants for the competition. With CASAGRAND Golfers Classic Trophy we seek to aspire sport enthusiasts and athletes to build on the golfing talents of the nation while also stimulating the benefits corresponding to the sport.”

Contesting in Doubles Medal Round, Best ball formats, the two day event had a total participation of 112 golfers, engaging in a robust competition with each other. The tournament titled Mr N Leelakrishnan and Mr C Chandrasekar (62) as winners under the Nett 0-24 Category and Ms. Sri Riddhi Lakshmi & Dr Peeyush Maniyambath (66) as the runners up for the event. While Mr S Bharat Ram and Mr J Vignessha (69) were the winners under the Gross category along with Mr V R Naren Kumar and MrJ J Chakola (74 the) as runners-up. The company along with the Coimbatore Golf club furthermore recognized the golfers with a few special prizes under various categories;

Closest to the Pin: Hole No. 4: Mr J J Chakola : 6.3 Feet

Closest to the Pin: Hole No.14 : Mr K Prabhu Shanker : 11.9 Feet

Straightest Drive: Hole No.13 : Mr Prassadh Shanmugam : 2 Inch

Feet Longest Drive: Hole No. 2 : Mr J Vignessh : 278 Yards