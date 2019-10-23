  • Download mobile app
23 Oct 2019, Edition - 1562, Wednesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kerala nun rape case: Rape accused Franco Mulakkal has been summoned by a #Kerala court on November 11.
  • Brexit delay looms after UK MPs demand more time to debate deal.
  • Srinagar: 2 petrol bombs were hurled by Pak proxies in a market targeting civilians.
Travel

Coimbatore

Case against textile shop owner in Mettupalayam for denigrating Hindu gods

Covai Post Network

October 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Case has been registered against a textile shop owner in Sirumugai on charges of hurting religious sentiments by reportedly denigrating Lord Krishna and Athivaradar at a public function a few days ago.

Based on complained by BJP that owner of Karappan Silks in Mettupalayam at a function organised by Dravidar Iyakka Tamilar meeting in the city described Krishna as a womaniser and also Athivaradar, who recently come out from water after 48 years.

A member of Hindu Munnani has also lodged complaint against the 70-year old Karappan.

Based on the complains police registered a case against Karappan under IPC (505(1)(b)), and (295(a) (intent to cause fear among public and intent to outrage religious freedom respectively), police said.

Meanwhile, Karappan had apologised for his remarks and circulated a video on the social media.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿