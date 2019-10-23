Case against textile shop owner in Mettupalayam for denigrating Hindu gods

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Case has been registered against a textile shop owner in Sirumugai on charges of hurting religious sentiments by reportedly denigrating Lord Krishna and Athivaradar at a public function a few days ago.

Based on complained by BJP that owner of Karappan Silks in Mettupalayam at a function organised by Dravidar Iyakka Tamilar meeting in the city described Krishna as a womaniser and also Athivaradar, who recently come out from water after 48 years.

A member of Hindu Munnani has also lodged complaint against the 70-year old Karappan.

Based on the complains police registered a case against Karappan under IPC (505(1)(b)), and (295(a) (intent to cause fear among public and intent to outrage religious freedom respectively), police said.

Meanwhile, Karappan had apologised for his remarks and circulated a video on the social media.