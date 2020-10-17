Cases booked against government employees at Coimbatore Thasildar office

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials have registered cases against 10 persons, including government employees after seizing unaccounted money of Rs96,000 from North Tahsildar Office in the city.

The raid was part of State wide raids in different offices yesterday.

During raid in North Tahsildar office here, they found unaccounted cash and registered cases against 10 persons, including one deputy

tahsildar, two revenue inspectors, one surveyor, one VAO, one assistant, one writer and a broker and two others.

Further investigations on.