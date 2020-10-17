  • Download mobile app
17 Oct 2020, Edition - 1922, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 47% Covid deaths among those aged below 60 years, says health ministry
  • Govt mulls strategy for #Covid vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021
  • Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
Travel

Coimbatore

Cases booked against government employees at Coimbatore Thasildar office

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials have registered cases against 10 persons, including government employees after seizing unaccounted money of Rs96,000 from North Tahsildar Office in the city.

The raid was part of State wide raids in different offices yesterday.

During raid in North Tahsildar office here, they found unaccounted cash and registered cases against 10 persons, including one deputy
tahsildar, two revenue inspectors, one surveyor, one VAO, one assistant, one writer and a broker and two others.

Further investigations on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿