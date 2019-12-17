Cases including criminal trespass booked against students, parents

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police, who have registered cases under POCSO Act against the principal and three teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya for alleged sexual harassment on a 11th standard student, Tuesday registered cases against the student, his brother and parents.

The cases, under three sections, including criminal trespass (447) and criminal force to deter public servant (353), were registered following complaint by the Vidyalaya Acting Principal, Nagendram. who said that the students and their parents had attempted to give bad name to the school by making false charges.

Police had booked cases under POCSO Act against the principal and teachers following complaints by the student and his parents of removing uniforms and squeezing his private parts in the name of searching for mobile phone he was possessing.

Nagendran in his complaint also said that both the students were possessing cellphones despite warning for which they were suspended for nine days from December 13.

Nearly 500 students of Vidyalaya had boycotted and staged a demo on school premises Monday seeking immediate withdrawal of cases against their teachers which went on in the early hours of Tuesday, as some students squatted on Tiruchirapalli highway.

The agitation was withdrawn after senior district and police officials convinced the students to withdraw, after placing the demands for removing the student brothers and withdrawal of cases against the teachers.

Meanwhile, CPIM MP, P R Natarajan visited the scene and discussed the issue and sat with the students for a while in support of teachers.

Further investigations on, police said.