Cauvery Calling movement to conduct a mega seminar on tree-based agriculture in Trichy

Cauvery Calling, a movement to support farmers to plant 242 crore trees and revitalize Cauvery, will conduct a mega tree crop cultivation seminar in Trichy on the 18th of September. Owing to the dedicated field work of the Cauvery Calling Movement, there is an upsurge in interest among the farmers in Tamil Nadu in implementing ‘tree-based agriculture’. Organised amid this backdrop, the seminar will provide proper guidelines to the farmers in tree-based agriculture.

Speaking at a press conference regarding the mega-seminar, the state field coordinator of the Cauvery Calling Movement, Shri. Tamilamaran told reporters, “We are promoting tree-based agriculture to improve the economy of the farmers along with safeguarding the environment. This has been well received by the farmers of Tamil Nadu. Our field workers visit the farmers in every district and provide free consultations. Also, we are regularly conducting seminars and field training on the farms of pioneer farmers who are farming profitably by following this method.”

The seminar will be held at Koppampatti in Thuraiyur taluk of Trichy district. It will witness pioneer farmers, who have successfully and profitably adopted tree-based agriculture, along with agricultural experts from various districts participating and giving advice to the farmers.

The list of experts addressing the events includes Dr. Mayavel, a scientist from Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding Institute (IFGTB), who will discuss ‘Admirable Income in Neem Farming’. Retired Associate Director of Agriculture Institute Dr. Haridas will shed light on how Jackfruit trees can yield big money.

Additionally, the teacher from Karaikudi, Mr. Raman will speak on the topic ‘Rain is Sufficient – a wonderful forest on 60 acres of land’ while Mr. Thirumalai will speak on ‘Black Gold in Black Palm (Pepper).

A pioneer farmer in agro-forestry, Mr. Duraiswamy from Palladam, will describe his ‘Sandalwood trees in 40 acres under 4 layers of protection’. Other pioneer farmers who grow teak, bulbous teak, mahogany, and bangai trees will share their experiences.

The seminar is organized on the farm of Dr. Duraisamy, owner of the agricultural forest called ‘Little Ooty’, which has more than 1 lakh different types of trees. Farmers participating in the mega-seminar will also get an opportunity to look around the huge agro-forest.

Farmers willing to participate in this seminar can contact 94425 90079, 94425 90081to register. Seminar will be conducted from 9 am to 5 pm.

Cauvery Calling is an on-ground demonstration of the river revitalization model proposed by the Rally for Rivers (RfR) campaign that was launched by Sadhguru in 2017. It aims to revitalize the Cauvery River and the soil in the river basin and improve farmers’ economy along with the environment. A total of 242 crore trees will be planted in private farmlands in the Cauvery river basin over the next 12 years to achieve these objectives.

A total of 2.1 crore saplings have been planted so far in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and 1.25 lakh farmers have adopted the tree-based farming model, promoted by Cauvery Calling. Nearly 70,000 farmers have reported a substantial rise in their income – between 3 and 8 times – since they adopted the tree-based farming model.

The Cauvery Calling team regularly conducts plantation drives across Tamil Nadu. The drives are held to commemorate birth anniversaries and remembrance days of some of the state’s best-known agricultural scientists and environment leaders including Shri. Nammazhvar, Shri. Nel Jayaraman, and Shri. Maram Thangaswamy.