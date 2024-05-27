CEAT announced its partnership with KTM RC Cup as the official racing partner

Covai Post Network

CEAT Tyres, a leading tyre manufacturer renowned for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to safety, is proud to announce its partnership with the KTM RC CUP as the official racing partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in CEAT’s journey to support and enhance the world of motorsports.

The KTM RC CUP, known for its thrilling races and exceptional talent, will benefit immensely from CEAT Tyres’ advanced tyre technology designed to provide superior grip, enhanced performance, and unmatched durability. CEAT Tyres will be supplying their recently launched CEAT Steel Sport Rad tyres, specifically tailored to meet the rigorous demands of high-speed racing, ensuring that every racer can achieve their maximum potential on the track.



Talking about the partnership with KTM, CEAT Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B Said, “We are thrilled to partner with KTM RC Cup Season 2 as a Racing partner. We have recently launched Steel Sport Rad tyres in the Market. These tyres are specially manufactured for Racing. These tyres are used in racers bikes in this entire season in all 4 cities. We have received a good response for our tyres from Global testing and development consultant, Jeremy Mcwilliams Research and Emmanuel Jebaraj, the creator of Gusto Racing and all the racers participated in the finale. They have been experiencing rides with our tyres for the last 2 weeks. Lap time plays a big role in racing. This year the Lap time was increased. Lap difference is around 1.5 secs which is very huge. Riders were so comfortable, confident and able to push it smoothly. This is the proof for our tyres performance. KTM has used our tyres in all 4 cities. This tyre is manufactured in our chennai plant.

He further stated, “We have received a fantastic response through our social media platform for this season. We initiated a program called CEAT Enduro Tracks a year before. We got a very huge response for that. Indians are very enthusiastic towards racing. The Younger generation wants to explore. These tyre can be used on road too. The pattern, Compound and the tyre build are made with the latest technology. Mr. Jeremy Mcwilliams has been experiencing our tyres for the last one month. He wants to test our tyres in Austria. We also have plans to put chennai in a global manner. CEAT always wants to achieve the expectation of our Indian customers”.