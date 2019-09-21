Chamber thanks Minister SP Velumani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today thanked State Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani,for announcing various infrastructural projects for the people of this industrial city.

Velumani while felicitating the Cauvery Calling initiative by Isha Founder Jaggi Vasudev a couple of days ago had announced that the Government was taking up construction of over bridges in Coimbatore to ease out the traffic congestion, particularly the construction 9.5 km over bridge from Park Gate before Anna Statue to Airport at Avinashi Road.

The Government has allotted Rs 1,000 crore and once the construction is completed the people can reach airport within 4 to 5 minutes without any hindrance, he had said.

He had also mentioned about Athikadavu-Avinashi water project, which will be completed soon and water problems of Coimbatoreans will be solved, Chamber President, V Lakshminarayanasamy said in a release.

Towards infrastructural development – Metro Rail Project will also be taken for early implementation, he said and thanked the minister about the Airport Expansion Projects will be taken up by completing land acquisition process on war footing.

The expansion of Airport will create direct international air connection between Coimbatore and UAE and Europe Countries, which will help for development of trade and industrial activities in this region and also increase the air traffic both in Passenger and Cargo, Lakshminarayanaswamy said.