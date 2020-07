Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dr Chandrika Krishnasamy, wife of Puthiya Tamizhakam President, Dr K Krishnasamy, today returned home after fully cured of Covid-19.

Chandrika, Director of Sangeetha Nursing Home tested Coronavirus infection positive 10 days ago and admitted to the ESI Hospital.

She returned home in the morning after fully cured of the disease.