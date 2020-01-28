Charge sheet copies handed over to Pollachi sexual harassment case accused

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The charge sheet copies of the sensational Pollachi sexual harrassment case, were handed over the five accused in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here Tuesday.

The investigating agency, CBI has filed the charge sheet against the five accused on May 24 last year and four of the five accused are in the Central Jail here with one on bail.

All the five accused–Thirunavukkarasu, Satheesh, Sabarirajan, Vasanthkumar and Manivannan–were produced before the Magistrate A S Ravi and the copies of the charge sheet were handed over to them Tuesday.

The Magistrate then posted the hearing to February 11 and extended the judicial custody of the accused.

The court also transferred the case to the District Sessions Court for further hearing.

The case was that the four men had reportedly stripped a 17-year old girl student in a van and videographed and snatched the gold ornament on February 12 after blackmailing her in Pollachi, 35 Kms from here.

Tamil Nadu government had transferred the case from CB-CID to CBI.