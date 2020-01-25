CMA awareness programme for students and teachers held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The local chapter of Institute of Cost Accountants of India, (ICAI) has organised “CMA Awareness Program” for the Higher Secondary School – Commerce Stream Teachers of Coimbatore District.

Chairman of Coimbatore Chapter K.Ravindran gave details the Chapter and its support to the students for registration to the course and coaching the students for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination of the Institute.

It is a pride that Coimbatore Chapter is facilitiating the CMA students of Kongu Region for more than 51 years and the past students of the Chapter are in various senior management positions across the country and abroad he told the function held yesterday.

Arup Sankar Bagchi, Senior Director of the Institute at Kolkata presented the contents of the CMA course and the scope for CMA professionals across various sections.

Padmanabhan, Central Council Member of the Institute emphasised the role of teachers who are looked upon as Advisers by the students to guide the students select an appropriate course after their higher secondary education.