01 Aug 2019, Edition - 1479, Thursday
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Alleging harassment, bus driver consumes petrol

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2019

Coimbatore : A government bus driver today attempted to commit suicide by consuming petrol at Annur in the district protesting gainst alleged harassment by the depot manager.

Alleging that the manager was harassing him, Ramesh, working as a driver in the Mettupalayam-Tirupur bus attempted to commit suicide by self immolation and tried to douse himself with petrol he had brought at the depot.

As the colleagues and other workers overpowered him, Ramesh suddenly consumed petrol, police said.

He was immediately taken and admitted to the nearby Government Hospital where he is now undergoing treatment, they said.

