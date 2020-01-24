Coimbatore based start-up Samudra forays into domestic pump market

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A city-based Start-up Samudra, forayed into the domestic and agricultural pump space with the launch of a wide-ranging Domestic and Agricultural open-well and borewell submersibles, slow speed self-priming mini monoblocs and control panels.

Samudra headquartered in Singapore with manufacturing capabilities in the city, has set a conservative target of Rs.12 Cr in the Maharashtra region alone in the first year of its launch, which was held at Pune in that State.

The state-of-the-art pumps will be manufactured at 18.000 sq. ft highly specialised manufacturing and R & D facility here and the products will be distributed through its dealer and sales network in all the states.

With another additional 35,000 Sq. ft production facility to be operational by April, Samudra plans to enter six states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab in another 18 months and aims to establish strong pan India presence by 2022 and targets Rs. 50 Crore turnover in 2020-21.

Samudra aims to be a leading player in the hydraulics segment by offering top quality pumps and motors catered to varied needs. its Founder and CEO, Shivan Ramachandran said in a release here.

Samudra is in talks to partner with a So